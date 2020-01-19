× Cleveland police investigating early morning shooting involving teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

Police say the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Alhambra Road.

Three males, including a 15 and 17-year-old, were shot and taken to UniversityHospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Officials say this shooting is likely connected to an incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Algonac Avenue.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.