CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Wind chills are near zero with winds gusting to 30 mph. Highs will reach the low 20s, feeling more like 5 to 12 degrees in the afternoon.

We had a messy start to the weekend and now another winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday morning. The counties under the advisory are Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula.

Below average temps stick around for several days. Take a look at our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

