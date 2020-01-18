Get ready, more snow expected heading into Sunday

Posted 3:42 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 04:46PM, January 18, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This morning sure was slick! Snow/icy mix with accumulation reports of 2-5″ along with a light glaze of ice.

*WEEKEND WINTRY MESS TIMELINE*

  • SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect.
  • Another WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Monday for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties.

Here is the lake effect snow forecast 7 p.m. this evening through 7 p.m. on Sunday:

Wind chills drop to near ZERO by Sunday morning with winds gusting to 30 mph.  Highs tomorrow will reach the low 20s, feeling more like  5 to 12 degrees in the afternoon. This time, below average temps stick around for several days.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.