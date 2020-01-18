Get ready, more snow expected heading into Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This morning sure was slick! Snow/icy mix with accumulation reports of 2-5″ along with a light glaze of ice.

*WEEKEND WINTRY MESS TIMELINE*

SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect.

Another WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Monday for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties.

Here is the lake effect snow forecast 7 p.m. this evening through 7 p.m. on Sunday:

Wind chills drop to near ZERO by Sunday morning with winds gusting to 30 mph. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 20s, feeling more like 5 to 12 degrees in the afternoon. This time, below average temps stick around for several days.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.