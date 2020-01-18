Wicked Winter Weather: Live video from NE Ohio roadways, latest updates from your communities

Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio

Posted 7:42 am, January 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active through midday Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

Saturday morning you can expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, as well as an additional 1-2" on top of the accumulation you already have. A light glaze of ice is not out the question.

In the afternoon you'll get rain and wind with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Lake effect snow continues Sunday with bitter cold wind chills dropping to near zero.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.