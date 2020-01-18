Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active through midday Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

Saturday morning you can expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, as well as an additional 1-2" on top of the accumulation you already have. A light glaze of ice is not out the question.

In the afternoon you'll get rain and wind with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Lake effect snow continues Sunday with bitter cold wind chills dropping to near zero.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

