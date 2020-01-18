× Traffic slow moving on 77 N in Newburgh Heights following crash, police say

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic is slow moving on 77 North near Harvard Avenue in Newburgh Heights following a rollover crash.

According to the department, it happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officers are still on scene investigating and a tow truck just arrived.

Officers said both people in the vehicle are “lucky to be alive” thanks to their seatbelts.

They’re reminding drivers to use caution and always buckle up.

This is a developing story.