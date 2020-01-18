Texas woman says cat was accidentally euthanized during routine vet visit

SPRING, Texas (WJW) — A Texas woman says her cat was accidentally euthanized during a routine vet visit.

According to KTRK, Michelle Olson took her 8-year-old cat Sophie to the Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Spring, Texas for a routine check-up and rabies vaccination.

She says she received an alarming call from the hospital not long after she and her husband picked Sophie up.

“It was the doctor herself calling saying, ‘Please get Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,'” Olson told the news outlet.

She says they rushed Sophie back to the vet, but she knew it was too late.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and I held her, talked to her, because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember. I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point. I just knew it,” Olson reportedly said. “She pretty much was dying in my arms.”

The vets tried to save Sophie, but ultimately she passed away.

“They’re very sorry, that’s all they can say really. It was an accident, I get that, but it was an accident that should’ve never happened,” Olson told KTRK. “My main concern is not to bash them at all, just want to make public aware to be vigilant, ask questions that you didn’t think you had to ask of your veterinarian so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”