Tests find high levels of asbestos in children’s makeup kit, environmental group says

WASHINGTON (WJW) – Tests conducted by an environmental nonprofit organization revealed that a particular children’s makeup kit contained high levels of asbestos.

According to the Environmental Working Group, the carcinogen asbestos was found in the IQ Toys Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette.

Researchers found that every gram of the eye shadow tested in the palette contained more than 4 million asbestos fiber structures.

The toy makeup palette was sold on IQ Toys’ website, Amazon and Ebay.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, microscopic asbestos fibers can be inhaled and cause lung cancer.

The Environmental Working Group reports that symptoms may not become evident for decades after the exposure. Adding that if children are exposed to asbestos when they’re young, there is even more time for asbestos-related illness to develop later in life.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says “there is no “safe” level of asbestos exposure.

“Amazon, Ebay and any other retailer marketing this and similar makeup kit ‘toys’ from IQ Toys should take heed of these test results and immediately pull these products from their websites,” Environmental Working Group ’s Vice President for Healthy Living Science Nneka Leiba said in a press release. “Taking steps to safeguard children from exposure to one of the deadliest carcinogens in the world should always come before profits.”

The CDC says asbestos was once common in thousands of products and can still be found in many homes and businesses.

