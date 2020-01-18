Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened on Saturday.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in the 10000 block of Dolphin Street SW in Sugar Creek Township.

Upon arrival, two people were found dead inside. They have since been identified as 54-year-old Monica Merry and 66-year-old Carl Simmons.

Deputies said the incident appears to be domestic related.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or leave an anonymous tip at 330-451-3937.