× Snow parking bans in effect for some Northeast Ohio communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — For most communities in Northeast Ohio, snow parking bans go into effect when snow in the area reaches 2 inches or more.

So far, the following communities have issued snow parking bans:

Hinckley: In effect until further notice. Hinckley has a Snow Parking Ban that prohibits parking on township roads when snowfall reaches 3 inches.

In effect until further notice. Hinckley has a Snow Parking Ban that prohibits parking on township roads when snowfall reaches 3 inches. Tallmadge: Snow parking ban in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Remember to keep the streets clear so plows can do what they need to and keep the roads safe.

If you haven’t seen an official notice in your community, stay aware of the changing weather conditions. When we get official word from Northeast Ohio communities, we’ll list them here.

Click here for your latest forecast information.