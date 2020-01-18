× Report: Odell Beckham Jr. no longer facing charges for incident with security guard after LSU win

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not face charges for his behavior after the College Football National Championship.

According to police, Beckham slapped a security guard on the behind during post-game celebrations in the Louisiana State University locker room at the Superdome Monday night. Video obtained by TMZ apparently shows the incident.

OBJ was not arrested at the time of the incident, but the guard later told police the action was unwanted. So, on Thursday, New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for the wide receiver for simple battery.

The New Orleans Superdome Security Officer who was the victim of a butt slap reportedly signed an affidavit late Friday night stating he will not press charges, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

This is not OBJ’s only moment of scrutiny during the national title celebrations. LSU was already investigating since OBJ was seen handing out cash to Tigers players on the field following their championship win. Initially, the university said the money was fake. The NCAA does not allow college athletes to accept cash benefits.

Beckham and fellow Browns WR Jarvis Landry starred at LSU from 2011 to 2013.

Beckham was selected by the Giants in the opening round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Browns acquired the three-time Pro Bowler in a trade last year. This season, he posted 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

More on Odell Beckham Jr., here