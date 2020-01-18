× Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

LONDON (AP/WJW) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II released the following statement regarding the decision:

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Buckingham Palace also released a statement issuing support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: