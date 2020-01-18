Police search for missing Bedford Heights teen

Posted 1:44 pm, January 18, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Heights police are asking the community for help in finding a missing teen.

According to Cuyahoga County’s missing persons database, Jazmine Graves, 16, went missing last Friday, January 10.

She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s work shirt and blue pajama pants.

Her family says she is a junior at Bedford Heights High School.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford Heights Police Department at (440) 439-1234.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.