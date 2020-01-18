Police search for missing Bedford Heights teen

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Heights police are asking the community for help in finding a missing teen.

According to Cuyahoga County’s missing persons database, Jazmine Graves, 16, went missing last Friday, January 10.

She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s work shirt and blue pajama pants.

Her family says she is a junior at Bedford Heights High School.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford Heights Police Department at (440) 439-1234.