Parma police investigating after vandals caught on camera damaging cars

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- Parma Police are looking for the people involved in the vandalism of two cars in a quiet Parma neighborhood.

"I would've never in a million years thought someone would've done something like that. I don't get what reason," said the victim, who didn't want to be identified.

She said another car's rear window was smashed with a small boulder from their property. That car belonged to a friend.

"He parked his car in our driveway to go out with my brother in law. We had to call him and tell him like you know you have a boulder through your back window," she said.

The family told police this all happened at their home on Fernhill Avenue near W. 84th Street around 8:30 pm Wednesday.

"I was in the shower, he [husband] was downstairs. They came at like the perfect timing to get away with whatever," she said.

Surveillance video shows three people walking back and forth in front of their yard, then running around the corner while glancing at the windows.

"It scares me, what if I was walking out there or what if my husband was walking out there. What would they have actually have done?" she said.

The family tells us they're both disappointed and disgusted.

"I think it's pretty terrible that they have so much time on their hands that they feel the need to mess with somebody`s property like that," she said.

They're grateful for the several surveillance cameras around the property and hope their neighbors will be on alert.

Anyone with information should call the Parma Police Department.