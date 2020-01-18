Over 2K without power across Northeast Ohio
OHIO (WJW) — Over 2,600 FirstEnergy customers are without power following Saturday’s wicked winter weather.
As of 12:45 p.m., the following outages were reported:
— Cuyahoga County: 1,465
— Geauga County: 154
— Lake County: 169
— Stark County: 526
— Summit County: 28
— Portage County: 10
— Trumbull County: 11
— Wayne County: 12
— Ashtabula County: 32
FirstEnergy hopes to restore power to all areas by 3:30 p.m.
A wind advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for our lakeshore counties. Gusts upwards of 50 MPH possible.
