Over 2K without power across Northeast Ohio

Posted 12:48 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 12:54PM, January 18, 2020

FIle photo of electic line crews work to restore power. (Getty Images/Premium Access/Royalty Free)

OHIO (WJW) — Over 2,600 FirstEnergy customers are without power following Saturday’s wicked winter weather.

As of 12:45 p.m., the following outages were reported:

— Cuyahoga County: 1,465
— Geauga County: 154
— Lake County: 169
— Stark County: 526
— Summit County: 28
— Portage County: 10
— Trumbull County: 11
— Wayne County: 12
— Ashtabula County: 32

FirstEnergy hopes to restore power to all areas by 3:30 p.m.

For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here. 

A wind advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for our lakeshore counties. Gusts upwards of 50 MPH possible.

For the Fox 8 Forecast, click here. 

