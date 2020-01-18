× Over 2K without power across Northeast Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — Over 2,600 FirstEnergy customers are without power following Saturday’s wicked winter weather.

As of 12:45 p.m., the following outages were reported:

— Cuyahoga County: 1,465

— Geauga County: 154

— Lake County: 169

— Stark County: 526

— Summit County: 28

— Portage County: 10

— Trumbull County: 11

— Wayne County: 12

— Ashtabula County: 32

FirstEnergy hopes to restore power to all areas by 3:30 p.m.

For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here.

A wind advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for our lakeshore counties. Gusts upwards of 50 MPH possible.

For the Fox 8 Forecast, click here.