Live video, blog: ODOT reminds drivers to use caution on snow-covered roadways

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are working to clear the roadways Saturday morning.

325 crews are on duty in Northeast Ohio as a WINTER STORM ADVISORY remains in effect for much of the area until 3 p.m.

The advisory includes Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

ODOT reminds drivers to take it slow and use caution in snow-covered areas, especially as snow continues to fall.

A level 1 snow emergency has been issued in Wayne County.

The sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close roads when they get bad. Here is what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Meanwhile, as this winter storm has traveled across the country delivering blasts of snow, freezing rain and sleet, thousands of travelers have been stranded.

Over 5,000 flights have been delayed Saturday and nearly 700 have been canceled, according to FlightAware. You can track your flight status here or on your airline’s website.

325 ODOT crews remain on duty throughout Northeast Ohio. Roadways maybe snow covered in areas as the snow continue to fall, please take it slow and use caution. This view is from a truck working in Cuyahoga County this morning. #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/o6xsi6qQgk — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 18, 2020

Click here for your latest forecast information.