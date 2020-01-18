More than 1,200 people currently missing here in Ohio, reports say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Right now, 1,252 people are missing here in Ohio.

That’s according to 10TV, who sat down with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for an interview.

Of that missing total, 532 are juveniles and 720 of them are adults.

“As a parent, you know your worst fear would be to have your kid go missing,” said BCI Superintendent Joe Morbitzer.

He told the TV outlet that more people are going missing due to human trafficking.

He said if your loved one ever disappears, you should call police immediately.

“It’s never too soon to call once they’re missing,” Morbitzer said. “Society is so transient today. People have the ability to move around very quickly or to be moved around very quickly.”

He provided the following safety tips to 10TV:

Education – Make sure your child knows your phone number and address in case they are lost or in trouble.

Safety – Teach your children not to talk with strangers in-person or online. You can come up with a code word to give to those your child may not know, so they know they are safe to talk with.

Prevention – Have your child’s fingerprints taken now in case of an emergency. If your loved one has Autism, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s, or dementia, check out Project Lifesaver.

