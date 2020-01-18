× First senior class graduates from Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians first senior class graduated from the Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy on Saturday.

According to a press release, all six players completed CENAPEC classes and the Dominic National Exams, which were required to get their diploma.

“Many players from Latin America sign professional contracts during their high school years,” said Anna Bolton, Cleveland Indians Education and Language Coordinator. “We saw an opportunity to help our minor league players finish high school while pursuing their careers.”

The inaugural class included the following:

Angel Martinez

Yuery Gervacio

Marlin Made

Wilmer Meija

Miguel Jerez

Luis Peguero