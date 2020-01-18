× Family honors firefighter who was killed with precious photo shoot featuring his newborn baby girl

SWANSEA, Ill. (WJW) — Precious photos of a newborn baby girl posing with her late father’s firefighter equipment are quickly going viral on social media.

According to FOX News, Brett Korves, who was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was hit and killed by a speeding driver on the way to work.

At the time of his death, he was unaware that his wife was pregnant with their second child. She gave birth nine months later to Brett Grace.

The family wanted to honor his memory by organizing a special photoshoot, which featured his daughter at the fire station with her grandfather. He is also a firefighter.

They have also set up a foundation and scholarship program in his name.

The incredible photos were taken by Sugarfoot Photography.