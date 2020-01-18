Deputies set up unicorn surprise for little girl battling stage 4 brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) --It's a day eight-year-old Naomi will never forget.

On Saturday, she got the chance to meet a real life unicorn, which are her favorite.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office wanted to do something special for her since she is battling stage 4 brain cancer, so deputies set up a surprise at the local fire house.

They dressed up their patrol horse Anna Marie as a unicorn.

Naomi was so excited and also very grateful.

The sheriff's office shared photos from the memorable moment. See them below.