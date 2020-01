× Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jamaela Belser was last seen Saturday by her foster parents at their home in the 4000 block of 142nd Street, however, officials have not yet clarified if the address is on the east or west side of the city.

She reportedly left home without permission.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.