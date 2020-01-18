× California inmate kills convicted child molester during attack, officials say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are investigating the death of a convicted child molester who was attacked Thursday by another inmate at the California State Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked two inmates with a weapon, causing multiple head wounds to both.

The inmates were taken to a medical center, CDCR said. One died on the way to the hospital, and the other remains in critical condition.

Watson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison from Humboldt County on Sept. 4, 2009 serving time for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The inmate who died was identified as David Bobb, 48, CDCR said. He was serving a life sentence, with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.