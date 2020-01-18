× Bedford Heights police searching for woman who went missing last year

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Heights police are looking for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Kimberly Sweeney was last seen on the afternoon of September 2, 2019 in the 6600 block of Basswood Road.

She was reported missing in December.

Sweeney is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or if she is traveling in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford Heights Police Department.