Latest closings
Wicked Winter Weather: Latest updates from your communities

Bedford Heights police searching for woman who went missing last year

Posted 11:04 am, January 18, 2020, by

Courtesy: Family of Kimberly Sweeney

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Heights police are looking for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Kimberly Sweeney was last seen on the afternoon of September 2, 2019 in the 6600 block of Basswood Road.

She was reported missing in December.

Sweeney is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or if she is traveling in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford Heights Police Department.

Google Map for coordinates 41.377875 by -81.503087.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.