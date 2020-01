NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Snow continues to fall across Northeast Ohio Saturday morning.

Accumulations of 2-4″+ are possible before the snow switches over to rain.

How much snow are you seeing in your neighborhood?

Send us your pics by clicking the “submit” button below or emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

**Check out weather alerts, here, as a blast of winter weather makes its way through.

**Get weather updates.