Woman pulled over for traffic stop tells police she was ‘testing driving vehicle’ for last couple of months

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WJW) – Police in Michigan made a strange traffic stop recently.

According to the News Herald, an officer noticed a woman driving with a yellow registration tab and found no record for the vehicle in the system. He then pulled her over for a traffic stop.

When asked for her driver’s license and other information, the 32-year-old reportedly told him she was “just testing the driving vehicle.”

She then went on to explain that she had been doing so for the “last couple of months.”

It was revealed through the investigation, that she had nine current suspensions, two driving with license suspended convictions and had multiple warrants out for her arrest, according to the news outlet.

She was immediately taken into custody and is now facing even more charges.