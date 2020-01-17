Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active through midday Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

*WEEKEND WINTRY MESS TIMELINE*

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: snow/icy mix (preliminary thinking) accumulations of two to four inches or more possible before the switchover to rain.

MIDDAY/PM SATURDAY: snow/icy mix change to rain.

SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect. Watch for this specific snowfall forecast! Snow blowers will be put to good use.

Wind chills drop to near ZERO by Sunday.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.