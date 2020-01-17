Winter weather advisory for NE Ohio starting tonight

Posted 12:50 pm, January 17, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winter weather advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

More on the weather alerts here

FRIDAY NIGHT/MIDDAY SATURDAY:  snow/icy mix … (preliminary thinking) accumulations of 2-4″+ possible before the switchover to rain

  • PM SATURDAY: snow/icy mix change to rain
  • SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect. Coming soon: Watch for this specific snowfall forecast! Snow blowers will be put to good use.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

