Weather: Morning lake effect snow tapering off in ‘calm before the storm’

Lake effect snow continues this morning with light accumulations. It will gradually taper before ending entirely early Friday morning.

Friday is going to be the ‘calm before the storm’ with breaks of sunshine.

*WEEKEND WINTRY MESS TIMELINE*

FRIDAY NIGHT/MIDDAY SATURDAY: snow/icy mix … (preliminary thinking) accumulations of 2-4″+ possible before the switchover to rain

PM SATURDAY: snow/icy mix change to rain

SATURDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY : Lake effect snow will be in full effect. Coming soon: Watch for this specific snowfall forecast! Snow blowers will be put to good use.

Wind chills drop to near ZERO by Sunday

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.