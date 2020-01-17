‘Sounded like an explosion’: Driver recalls terrifying moment rock smashed through his windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A driver is speaking out to the I-TEAM after a big rock or chunk of concrete suddenly smashed through his windshield as he traveled down one of the area’s busiest highways.

“Going eastbound on 90. When I went under the bridge, all of a sudden, I just heard a real loud, like, sounded like a major explosion inside of the vehicle," recalled Joshua Wagner.

It happened Monday night along I-90 near West 85th in Cleveland.

“And a bunch of glass was flying everywhere in the car. So then I looked around on the floor. There was a big boulder on the floor. Somebody had to have thrown it off a bridge," he said.

We’ve reported on similar stories in the past.

Sharon Budd was nearly killed by a rock thrown from an overpass. Her life changed forever. And time and again, cars have been hit by rocks or bricks thrown from railroad tracks over West 65th and Clark.

At the scene of the latest case, we found big chunks of rock or concrete right at the bottom of a fence where you can look over the highway.

Meantime, we checked with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officials inspect every state bridge annually, so the chances are very slim your car might get hit with something randomly falling from a bridge.

“Always before you go under bridges try to glance up. See if you see anybody. If I wouldn’t have switched lanes, that rock would’ve hit me," said Wagner.

The police report gives no indication of anyone being arrested.