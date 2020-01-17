Show Info: January 17, 2020
Cleveland Clinic Children’s
www.ccf.org
Top Golf
5820 Rockside Woods Boulevard N,
Independence, OH 44131
Topgolf.com
Empty Bin Zero Waste
310 4th St NW,
Canton, OH 44702
https://emptybinzerowaste.com
Sips & Such
7535 Pearl Road
Middleburg Hts., OH 44130
(440) 532-7078
https://www.sipsandsuch.com/
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
668 US-HWY 250 East,
Ashland, OH 44805
3916 South Cleveland Massillon Road,
Norton, OH 44203
https://grandpascheesebarn.com/
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
January 18, 2020 @ 12:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
January 19, 2020 @ 1:30 p.m.
Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
WolsteinCenter.com
Watershed Distillery
1145 Chesapeake Ave, Suite D
Columbus, Ohio 43212
614-357-1936
https://watersheddistillery.com/
Linen & Birch
106 South West Street,
Bellevue Ohio
https://www.facebook.com/LINEN-BIRCH-116131656455003/