Internet falls in love with dog named Jubilee who was abandoned for being ‘weird looking’

MATAWAN, N.J. (WJW) — An adorable dog named Jubilee is in need of a forever home.

The Husky House, based out of New Jersey, put out a plea on Facebook and many folks are already expressing interest.

According to the shelter, the four-year-old female husky came from a breeder who said they couldn’t sell her because she was “weird looking.”

Jubilee is a fan of other dogs but does not like cats. She also loves people but is a little shy at first.

Unfortunately Husky House does not do do long distance adoptions.