Priest charged with child porn now indicted on 21 counts

Posted 8:57 am, January 17, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:00AM, January 17, 2020
Data pix.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- A local priest has been indicted on 21 counts including charges of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to the indictment, Father Robert McWilliams  "did with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or beastiality."

Read the indictment.

McWilliams was indicted Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

He is expected to be arraigned on the charges soon.

A single charge has been filed against McWilliams in Chardon Municipal Court, accusing him of soliciting a picture from an underage juvenile.

He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

