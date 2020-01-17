Priest charged with child porn now indicted on 21 counts

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- A local priest has been indicted on 21 counts including charges of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.
According to the indictment, Father Robert McWilliams "did with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or beastiality."
McWilliams was indicted Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
He is expected to be arraigned on the charges soon.
A single charge has been filed against McWilliams in Chardon Municipal Court, accusing him of soliciting a picture from an underage juvenile.
He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.