Port Clinton community wears pink to honor memory of Harley Dilly

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- People across Port Clinton wore pink in memory of Harley Dilly on Friday.

The 14-year-old was found dead inside the chimney of a home across the street from his family's house on Monday night.

In a press conference Tuesday, Port Clinton Police called his death an accident. The Ottawa County Coroner's Office said Dilly died of asphyxiation.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school December 20. His disappearance led to a nationwide search with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Port Clinton City School Superintendent Pat Adkins released the following statement to Fox 8 News:

"On behalf of our entire Port Clinton City Schools family I would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” for the show of support we have received this past week. The events that have taken place in our district over the last month are like nothing we could have imagined would take place in our small community. Your support has been welcomed and honestly overwhelming. From the crisis team (made up of area school counselors and other agencies) providing on site counseling with students and staff, to the numerous agencies, businesses and community members that have reached out with well wishes, food baskets, coffee and much more. While today many in our community join us in wearing pink to remember the life of Harley Dilly and support his family, please also remember grade 2 student Ben and the LeGresley family, along with all others grieving the loss of a child. This outpouring of support from our community is the definition of what we mean when we say “We Are PC!” We thank you for your ongoing support and compassion. TOGETHER, We Are PC!"