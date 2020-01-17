Police searching for missing 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl

Posted 3:35 pm, January 17, 2020, by

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (WJW) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lainey Ucman was last seen near Storey Frye Road in South Huntingdon Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night. South Huntingdon Township is about 70 miles from the Ohio border.

Police believe she may be operating a white 2017 hatchback-style Ford Focus with Pennslyvania license plate PZ48G0.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon at (724) 929-6262.

Google Map for coordinates 40.138890 by -79.643152.

