Ohio-based Skyline Chili now selling The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular dessert

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio-based chili chain is teaming up with a popular cheesecake restaurant to offer customers a sweet dessert to accompany their savory chili.

Skyline Chili announced Friday that their restaurants will be serving one of The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular and decadent desserts: Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake.

The company says the delicious treat will be available at most Skyline locations for a limited time.

This decadent dessert features a slice of Cheesecake Factory’s classic cheesecake on top of red velvet cake layered with rich cream-cheese icing and topped with white chocolate curls.

Skyline Chili also sells its own deserts at select locations.

