Ohio-based Skyline Chili now selling The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular dessert

Posted 2:32 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 02:33PM, January 17, 2020

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio-based chili chain is teaming up with a popular cheesecake restaurant to offer customers a sweet dessert to accompany their savory chili.

Skyline Chili announced Friday that their restaurants will be serving one of The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular and decadent desserts: Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake.

The company says the delicious treat will be available at most Skyline locations for a limited time.

This decadent dessert features a slice of Cheesecake Factory’s classic cheesecake on top of red velvet cake layered with rich cream-cheese icing and topped with white chocolate curls.

Skyline Chili also sells its own deserts at select locations.

Click here to find a location near you.

More on Skyline Chili, here.

Google Map for coordinates 39.143619 by -84.519041.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.