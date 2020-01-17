North Carolina company giving away hug-a-hero dolls for children with deployed parents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WJW) — As military members across the nation were recently deployed or are preparing to deploy, one North Carolina company is providing comfort to the children and loved ones of those serving our nation.

Dyal Studios, located just miles from Marine Corps Base , is giving one hug-a-hero doll away each week, over the next 12 weeks, to someone whose loved one was deployed.

The dolls are printed with photos of a child’s military mom or dad on them.

The company says they will conduct a drawing on Monday mornings and the winner will receive a free mommy or daddy doll.

Dyal Studios has already received an overwhelming response from those who want to be in the drawing, as well as numerous community members and businesses who have donated to the cause.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response of those wishing to join us and sponsor dolls as well as those in need,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We read each and every story submitted and each one touches our hearts.”

The studio also issued their support to our troops saying, “We are grateful to our military for their service and sacrifice. We are also grateful to their families who also sacrifices a great deal while their hero is deployed. May God give you strength and keep you safe.”

If you or someone you know needs a hug-a-hero doll, you can on Dyal’s website.

The dolls are also available for purchase directly through the parent company, Daddy Dolls. Enter code MILITARY15 at checkout to receive 15% off your entire purchase.