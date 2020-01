Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals and reunite them with their families.

Tyra Golson, 17, was last seen October 4, on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

She is 5'2" and weighs around 170 pounds.  Authorities say she needs to take medication every day but doesn't have it with her.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please call 216-623-3082.

**See more missing  cases here**