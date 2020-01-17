Man on motorized cart steals beer from store, Jackson Township police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Police are trying to identify the man who swiped beer from a Jackson Township grocery store.

It happened at the Acme Fresh Market on Whipple Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the police report, the suspect put several cases of beer in a motorized cart and left the store without paying. The Jackson Township Police Department released a photo on Facebook of the man with the stolen Bud Light.

Anyone with information should call Officer Vigars at 330-834-3967. You can also call 330-834-3967 to submit an anonymous tip.