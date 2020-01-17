Man found guilty in carjacking at Cleveland church that killed woman

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man faces life in prison for a carjacking outside a church in Cleveland that took the life of a 33-year-old woman preparing for her daughter’s Quinceañera.

A Cuyahoga County jury convicted Michael Preston, 23, of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery. He will be sentenced on Feb. 10.

Lesley DeJesus, her husband and their children were at Archwood United Church on Nov. 15, 2018 getting ready for the party. That’s when their daughter noticed Preston and another suspect inside their car.

DeJesus and her husband ran out to the parking lot to stop the theft. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Preston started the vehicle and put it in reverse, dragging both victims through the parking lot. He drove over the victim’s body and drove away, then abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot.

Investigators tracked him down based on DNA on the gearshift and steeling wheel.

