‘In poor judgement’: Walmart reportedly apologizes for tweeting Paul Walker joke

Walmart is reportedly apologizing for a tweet that appears to reference actor Paul Walker’s death.

Today reports that Thursday, someone tweeted a gif of a fast car saying that’s how they race to Walmart.

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

The retailer’s Twitter page responded “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it or ticket.”

That tweet immediately drew criticism from those who claimed it mocked “The Fast and Furious” actor.

Walker was killed in a car crash in 2013.

USA Today reported that Walmart acknowledged Thursday’s tweet in a statement to them.

The retailer told the newspaper the tweet was “posted in poor judgement” and that it “has been removed.”

Today reports that the “click it” line was used in a 2011 episode of “Workaholics” on Comedy Central.

Not that many people watched Workaholics because no one got the reference that Walmart did with the Paul Walker joke — LakersMac (@Goatnamedmac) January 17, 2020

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to Today: “We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans.”

