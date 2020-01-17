Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day Cleveland
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
27°
Low
26°
High
30°
Akron/Canton
26°
Low
26°
High
32°
See complete forecast
Healthy Eating On The Go
Posted 11:29 am, January 17, 2020, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cleveland Clinic Children’s
www.ccf.org
Popular
Warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. for incident with security guard after LSU win
‘Our family is heartbroken over this’: Owner of home where Harley Dilly’s body was found speaks out
Man shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges by singing a duet all by himself
Asphyxiation ruled cause of death for 14-year-old Harley Dilly
Latest News
Winter weather advisory for NE Ohio starting tonight
Allergic to dogs? It may only be the males
Man on motorized cart steals beer from store, Jackson Township police say
North Carolina company giving away hug-a-hero dolls for children with deployed parents
News
Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron to get two new practice fields thanks to the Cleveland Browns
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: January 17, 2020
Featured
News
General Mills tries to make breakfast joyful with Jolly Rancher Cereal
Health
News
US hospitals raise alarm about higher-than-normal RSV cases in young children
News
Family continues to give back to Cleveland Clinic for Thanksgiving years after life-saving surgery
Health
New year, new you: Doctor emphasizes keeping up on yearly appointments
News
Patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s get gifts as family keeps 4-year-old’s memory alive
News
Cleveland Clinic to offer fully paid leave to new parents
On-Air
Seen On TV
Seen on TV: 10/27/19
Instagram
News
Sports
‘I’ll always be from Cleveland’: Corey Kluber writes special ‘thank you’ to team, city, fans after trade
Health
News
Fact or myth: Only fresh fruits and vegetables are healthy
News
Local pub featuring 7-year-old cancer survivor’s work in Tremont Art Walk
On-Air
Seen On TV
Seen on TV: 1/11/20
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.