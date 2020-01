Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Local indie rock band Mimi Arden visited the Fox 8 studios and shared their original music. The band has been on the Cleveland music scene since 2016 and is celebrating the release of a brand new EP. You can celebrate with them on Saturday February 1st at Mahall's. The band will also be performing at Brite Winter later in February. Click here to learn more about Mimi Arden on the band's Facebook page.

