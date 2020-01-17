Live video: Family speaks after 13-year-old girl killed by car fleeing police

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The family of a 13-year-old killed after being hit by a stolen car will address the media on Friday.

The incident started with a carjacking on Cleveland’s west side on Dec. 20. Investigators said Cleveland police chased the suspects on Interstate 90 before the stolen car crashed on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland. Tamia Chappman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit.

Chappman’s family and attorneys will speak at 11 a.m. at the East Cleveland Public Library.

Chappman, who friends called Mimi, was a sixth grader at Superior Elementary School. Her family said she was on her way to the library for a Toys for Tots event when she was killed.

