Cleveland police looking for missing toddlers believed to be with noncustodial mother

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help in finding two missing boys who are believed to be with their noncustodial mother.

Kyle Morgan, 3, and Kaiden Ballantine, 1, were reported missing on Friday.

Police say the young boys are believed to be with their mother, Kelly Jagusch (Ballantine).

There is a Cuyahoga County court order placing the children in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Officials are concerned for the safety of the children.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly Jagusch, Kyle Morgan or Kaiden Ballantine is asked to contact Cleveland Division of Police First District Investigators at (216) 623-5118 or call 911.