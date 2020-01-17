City official punished for escorting relative through secure areas at airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a 10-day suspension was issued to airport deputy commissioner Eric Turner for taking a relative through secure areas at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport twice.

Records show the punishment began this week.

A disciplinary letter said on Nov. 23 Turner met a relative and “improperly escorted” him through a secured area. Then, Turner and his guest went out the security gate there and left in the city of Cleveland vehicle.

The letter said Turner came back to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Nov. 29 with the same relative in the city vehicle. He was stopped by security, his relative was logged in, and the relative claimed to be an IBM employee.

The letter continued Turner is accused of “improperly” escorting the relative again through the secured area into a “sterile area” of the airport and finally to a security checkpoint at the airport ticketing level.

This marks the latest investigation in a series of incidents involving Cleveland city officials at Hopkins. Two officials were punished for bypassing security.

The I-Team revealed recently two other airport officials were punished after an internal investigation found one took a city vehicle out of state without permission. The two men were accused of trying to cover it up.

More stories on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here