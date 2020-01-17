× Child pornography and police equipment found during search of 21-year-old man’s home, police say

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars following a three-month investigation that led to federal prosecution.

According to the Norton Police Department, Sam McKown was arrested by the FBI with help from Norton police and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found child pornography, a ballistics plate carrier with a police patch, expandable baton, and handcuffs during a search of his home on Jan. 6.

It’s unclear what he was doing with the police equipment.

McKown was immediately taken into custody.

