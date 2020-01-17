California teen rescued after using Snapchat to tell friends she’d been kidnapped

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WJW) — Police say a 14-year-old California who was drugged, kidnapped and sexually assaulted is now safe after she used Snapchat to notify her friends that she was being held against her will.

According to FOX 2, the girl Snapchatted her friends on Tuesday morning, telling them she had been taken by three men and didn’t know where she was.

Her friends used the app’s location service to locate her at a motel in San Jose. They then called 911.

Police arrived at the motel around 11 a.m. Tuesday to find Thomas Vasquez exiting a motel room. The found the missing teen inside the room.

Investigators claim Vasquez met the teen earlier that day and gave her drugs, knocking her out.

He then called two other men, Antonio Quirino Salvador and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, to help him put the girl in his car.

Officials say Vasquez assaulted the teen while she was and then again once the men got to the motel.

Vasquez was reportedly arrested on kidnapping, false imprisonment and rape by intoxication charges. Salvador and Avarenga were on Wednesday on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.