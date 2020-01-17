Basketball coach for Maple Heights arrested for punching student in the face, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- A basketball coach for Maple Heights is accused of punching a student in the face after a game.

It happened at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland on Thursday night.

At some point, a fight broke out between the teams and 39-year-old Robert Clark got involved.

"When I saw that coach hit my child it was just unbelievable," said Tabatha Gilbert.

She said her 14-year-old son had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

According to the police report, Clark "knowingly hit a juvenile in the face while inciting his basketball team to fight the other."

The school district said he is not only a coach for the middle school team but is also a teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School. He's been there for one year.

School leaders said they are investigating the situation. Clark has been placed on leave.