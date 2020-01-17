Basketball coach for Maple Heights arrested for punching student in the face, police say

Posted 6:50 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 07:08PM, January 17, 2020
Data pix.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- A basketball coach for Maple  Heights is accused of punching a student in the face after a game.

It happened at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland on Thursday night.

At some point, a fight broke out between the teams and 39-year-old Robert Clark got involved.

"When I saw that coach hit my child it was just unbelievable," said Tabatha Gilbert.

She said her 14-year-old son had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

According to the police report, Clark "knowingly hit a juvenile in the face while inciting his basketball team to fight the other."

The school district said he is not only a coach for the middle school team but is also a teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School. He's been there for one year.

School leaders said they are investigating the situation. Clark has been placed on leave.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.