Akron man to be sentenced for hit-skip that killed couple

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man will be sentenced for a hit-and-run crash that killed two people.

Sirvonte Rice, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, as well as failure to stop and vehicular assaulted. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

The deadly crash happened at Lindsey and Virginia avenues in Akron on Dec. 30, 2018. Rice ran a stop sign and hit another car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two victims were ejected from their vehicle.

Nicholas Bobo Jr., 34, and Arielle Davis, 28, both died from their injuries.

Continuing coverage on this story here