LIVE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after avalanche at California ski resort

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (WJW) — At least one person is dead and another seriously injured after an avalanche at a ski resort in Northern California.

According to KTLA, the avalanche came after a Thursday evening storm passed through the area, dumping snow at the Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe.

The avalanche occurred around 10:16 a.m. PST Friday near the Subway ski run, which is a beginner’s area.

The victims are described as male skiers and have not yet been identified.

The Placer County sheriff’s office initially said on social media that several people were unaccounted for following the avalanche. KTLA says they have not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had previously warned of dangerous avalanche conditions for all elevations, saying “a high degree of uncertainty in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline.”

The storm reportedly dumped about 25 inches of snow on the resort.