Warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. for incident with security guard after LSU win

NEW ORLEANS (WJW)– There are more possible repercussions from Odell Beckham Jr.’s behavior after the College Football National Championship.

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for simple battery on Thursday. According to police, Beckham slapped a security guard on the behind during post-game celebrations in the Louisiana State locker room at the Superdome Monday night. Video obtained by TMZ apparently shows the incident.

Per multiple outlets, an arrest warrant has been issued for #Browns WR Odell Beckham. He is being charged with simple battery. He slapped the ass of a cop during #LSU's post-game locker room celebration. Happy Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WbD5NqNh7x — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

New Orleans police emphasized the guard is not one of their officers. The man is a Superdome security officer.

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

LSU was already investigating since OBJ was seen handing out cash to Tigers players on the field following their championship win. Initially, the university said the money was fake. The NCAA does not allow college athletes to accept cash benefits.

Beckham and fellow Browns WR Jarvis Landry starred at LSU from 2011 to 2013.

Beckham was selected by the Giants in the opening round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Browns acquired the three-time Pro Bowler in a trade last year. This season, he posted 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

